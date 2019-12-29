CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019

_____

580 FPUS56 KMFR 290703

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1103 PM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

CAZ080-291200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1103 PM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast late in the

evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ081-291200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1103 PM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. In the

shasta valley, southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Elsewhere, south

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening. Snow level 3400 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows around 30. In the shasta valley, southeast winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

and overnight. Elsewhere, southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north around 5 mph late in the evening and overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-291200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1103 PM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph late in the evening and overnight.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-291200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1103 PM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-291200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1103 PM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph late in the evening and

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs around 40.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ085-291200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1103 PM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4300 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around

40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in the

evening and overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather