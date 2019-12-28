CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest early in the afternoon, then shifting

to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. In the shasta valley, east winds around

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level 2800 feet. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening. Snow level 3300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level

3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in

the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1157 PM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest early in the afternoon, then shifting to the east late

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3800 feet in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

