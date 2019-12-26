CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

_____

963 FPUS56 KMFR 260710

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1109 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

CAZ080-261200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1109 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ081-261200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1109 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-261200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1109 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-261200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1109 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-261200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1109 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening and

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-261200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1109 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather