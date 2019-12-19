CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
301 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
CAZ080-200000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
301 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Snow may be heavy at times late this morning. Snow level
5500 feet rising to 6500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to
5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ081-200000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
301 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
FRIDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely early this
afternoon. Chance of rain late this afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 6000 feet. Lows around 40. Breezy. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in the evening and overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
5500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows around 40. Windy. South
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ082-200000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
301 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet rising to
5500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet
lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ083-200000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
301 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow likely
this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet
rising to 5500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
CAZ084-200000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
301 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely this morning, then
chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet
rising to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level
4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in
the mid 30s.
CAZ085-200000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
301 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely early this morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner
Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4300 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
