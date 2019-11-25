CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

649 FPUS56 KMFR 250838

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1238 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

CAZ080-251200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1238 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

southeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ081-251200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1238 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 2300 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1800 feet. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph well after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ082-251200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1238 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Breezy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon, then increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph well after midnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ083-251200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1238 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Windy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph well after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

CAZ084-251200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1238 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to

25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows around 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to

20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

CAZ085-251200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1238 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 10 to 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to

20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

