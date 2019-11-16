CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

246 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

CAZ080-170000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

246 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ081-170000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

246 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ082-170000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

246 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Cooler. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ083-170000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

246 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ084-170000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

246 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening

and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

CAZ085-170000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

246 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

