CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

236 AM PST Tue Nov 12 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in

the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south late in the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south late in the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast late in the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

