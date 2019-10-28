CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019
_____
972 FPUS56 KMFR 281035
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019
CAZ080-282300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ081-282300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
CAZ082-282300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
$$
CAZ083-282300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph well after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ084-282300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around
5 mph late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
$$
CAZ085-282300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
334 AM PDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather