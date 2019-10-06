CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

345 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the evening, then

shifting to the north after midnight shifting to the southeast

well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening and

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon, then

shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

