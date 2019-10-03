CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019



Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

320 AM PDT Thu Oct 3 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

