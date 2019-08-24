CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019
472 FPUS56 KMFR 240952
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019
CAZ080-242300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ081-242300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming
north around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to the west.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs 90 to
100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ082-242300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ083-242300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ084-242300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds
becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ085-242300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
