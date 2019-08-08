CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

CAZ080-081100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-081100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening, then

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight shifting to the

northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ082-081100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-081100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ084-081100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers late

this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ085-081100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

