CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 205 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt with wind- driven steep to very steep and hazardous seas at 7 to 11 ft. Steep wind waves will mix with building long period swell Tuesday morning and increase to 9 to 14 ft. * WHERE... Hazardous conditions are expected across most areas with very steep warning level seas through Monday night. Conditions hazardous to small craft extend to all areas early Tuesday morning. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. driven steep seas at 7 to 9 ft. Steep wind waves will mix with building long period swell Tuesday morning and increase to 8 to 13 ft. * WHERE...All areas south of Port Orford through Monday night, expanding to all areas Tuesday morning. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather