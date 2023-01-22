CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 217 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 15 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 13 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 13 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 AM ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft expected. For the Small 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST MONDAY... gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected. For the Small 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft expected. For the Small 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. 30 kt and seas around 11 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft expected. For the Small 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Monday. * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Monday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Steep swell dominated seas of 6 to 9 ft through this afternoon. North winds increase this evening to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas become wind-driven and steep to very steep and hazardous at 7 to 10 ft into Monday. * WHERE... All areas through this afternoon. Then, south of Port Orford from 10 to 30 nm from shore through tonight. Advisory conditions expand later tonight to most areas with very steep and hazardous seas south of Gold Beach. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. afternoon. North winds increase this evening to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. afternoon. North winds increase this evening to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas become wind-driven and steep to very steep and hazardous at 7 to 9 ft into Monday. * WHERE...All areas through this afternoon, then south of Port Orford through tonight. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.