CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 222 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest wind gusts of 20 to 25 knots and choppy conditions. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather