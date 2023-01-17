CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

254 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 12 to 16 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with

gusts up to 25 kt on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 feet. South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up

to 30 kt late tonight and Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St

George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

