CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

202 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 15 to 20 ft. Sunday afternoon, very steep seas 13 to 17 ft.

Sunday night and Monday, steep seas 9 to 13 ft at 10 seconds

expected.

* WHERE...All Areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For

the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM

PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM

this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The advisory conditions may need to be

extended beyond Monday afternoon.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

