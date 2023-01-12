CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

241 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt with

gusts up to 55 kt and seas 22 to 27 ft at 21 seconds. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20

ft at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE..All areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 50 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 22 seconds. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 13 to 16 ft at 17 seconds expected.

Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.

