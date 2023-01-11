CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 211 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous combined seas of 6 to 10 feet through early Thursday morning. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather