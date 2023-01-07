CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 8, 2023

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

336 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

up to 45 kt easing to south 25 to 30 kt this afternoon and

evening. Seas 15 to 19 ft at 15 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 16 to 21

ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...For the Gale Warning, mainly between 10 and 40 nm from

shore. For the Gale Watch, all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, winds will ease below gale force

this afternoon and evening, however seas will remain steep and

hazardous until 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from

Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very

steep seas 15 to 19 ft. Winds will lower below gale force this

afternoon and evening and very steep seas will lower later this

afternoon as seas transition to west swell dominated at 10 to 12

feet at 14 seconds by evening. South winds will increase again

later this evening to gale force.

* WHERE...Mainly beyond 5nm from shore.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

