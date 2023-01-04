CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 222 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023 ...STRONG PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM TO BRING DANGEROUS SEA CONDITIONS AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS TO THE COASTAL WATERS BETWEEN EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING AND LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...HAZARDOUS WAVES AT MORRO BAY AND VENTURA HARBOR ENTRANCES BETWEEN THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT... A strong Pacific low pressure system will create dangerous conditions over the coastal waters starting as early as this morning. A combination of hazards are expected across the coastal waters through late Thursday night, including Gale Force winds, large seas, and breaking waves at harbor entrances. Gusty south to southeast winds will reach Gale Force early Wednesday morning, creating large, steep, short period wind waves. These combined with a large northwest, long period swell creates dangerous cross seas. The waters from San Nicholas Island northward will experience the largest seas and have the greatest potential for gales. A moist and unstable air mass with the storm will bring the potential for isolated thunderstorms to the coastal waters between late tonight through Thursday night. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas, dangerous cloud-to-ocean lightning, heavy rainfall with reduced visibility, and waterspouts. Waterspouts can overturn vessels and produce confused seas along with strong erratic winds. Between Thursday morning and late Thursday night, a large long period west to northwesterly swell may produce breaking waves at the Morro Bay Harbor and Ventura Harbor entrances. These conditions have a history of capsizing vessels of various sizes resulting in serious injury or death, even to the most experienced mariners. Mariners should use extreme caution or avoid these harbors all together. This storm poses a significant danger to mariners of all vessel sizes. Mariners are strongly advised to avoid these dangerous conditions and remain in safe harbor. Waves may start breaking further from shore than typically seen, and shoaling is possible. South-facing harbors are not considered safe during this storm. For more information, contact the local harbor patrol or coast guard station, and continue to monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest weather information. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather