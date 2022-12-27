CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

214 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

and rough waters.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

gusts up to 30 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

and seas around 12 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, south winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30

kt and seas 10 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 30 kt and seas around 11 ft expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas around 12 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

and seas 7 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 10 to 20 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, south winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 35

kt and choppy waters.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 15 to 19 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

seas 13 to 16 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 12 to 14 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

seas 12 to 15 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

10 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

