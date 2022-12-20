CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

210 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

