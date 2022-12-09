CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

135 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST SATURDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

steep seas 11 to 13 ft through this morning. Winds become

southerly late this morning and increase to storm force 40 to 50

kt with gusts up to 60 kt with dangerous very steep and very

high seas 20 to 25 ft at 13 seconds today. Winds ease Saturday

morning, becoming southwest to west 15 to 25 kt, but seas remain

very steep and hazardous 15 to 20 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Storm Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Saturday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM to 4 PM

PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.

