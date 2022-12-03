CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

152 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

become very steep and wind driven at 9 to 15 ft. Winds will

gradually lower this afternoon and evening, but very steep seas

of 9 to 15 ft are expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 1 PM

PST Saturday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 PM to 10

PM PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very

steep seas at 14 to 20 ft. Winds will gradually lower this

evening and tonight but very steep seas of 10 to 15 ft are

expected.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For

the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM

PST Sunday.

