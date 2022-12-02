CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 2, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

10 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

