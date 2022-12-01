CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 256 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING EXPIRES AT 3 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 11 to 14 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING EXPIRES AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather