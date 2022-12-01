CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 2, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

256 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING EXPIRES AT 3 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

11 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING EXPIRES AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9

to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

