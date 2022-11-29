CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

203 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. Choppy seas with waves 7 to

9 feet and a period of 6 to 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather