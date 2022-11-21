CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

210 AM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30

kt and steep seas of 7 to 11 ft expected. Winds and seas will

be highest in the north off Reedsport and Florence.

* WHERE...All areas north of a line from Cape Blanco southwestward

to 60NM off Pistol River. This includes buoy 15 off Port

Orford.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

