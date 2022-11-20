CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1229 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather