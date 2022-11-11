CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

231 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather