CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 250 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PST Sunday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.