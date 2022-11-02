CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 3, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

202 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 12 ft expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo Point to the

Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San

Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds develop in the outer waters

this morning then spread into the inner waters around noon.

Strongest winds will be in the outer waters near San Clemente

Island. Combined seas peak at 12 feet tonight into early

Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

