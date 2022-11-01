CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 3, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

247 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest swell 11 to 17 ft at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

