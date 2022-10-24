CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 239 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather