CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 217 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 13 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft expected. Seas will be dominated by short period wind waves. * WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, areas beyond 5 to 10 nm of the coast from Humbug Mountain to Point St. George until 5 PM PDT, then beyond 3 nm from shore between Gold Beach and Brookings until 11 AM PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory from 5 AM PDT Wednesday until 5 PM PDT Thursday, all areas not covered by the Hazardous Seas Warning. From 5 PM PDT Thursday until 11 AM PDT Friday, south of north Bend and withing 5 nm from shore south of North Bend, except closer to shore near Cape Blanco. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve.