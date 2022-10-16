CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 236 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds around 15 kt, gusts to 25 kts. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather