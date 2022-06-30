CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

233 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 5

to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and a moderate chop expected.

For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and a moderate chop expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3

PM to 9 PM PDT Friday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9

AM Friday to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt and a moderate chop expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT

* WHAT...Northwest winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Friday to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

