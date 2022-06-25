CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1221 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE COASTAL WATERS

THROUGH THIS MORNING...

Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to

one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for

exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the

shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and

consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

