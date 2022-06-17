CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

232 AM PDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to

60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island and Inner waters from

Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and

Anacapa Islands.

