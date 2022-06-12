CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

205 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6

to 7 feet ft at 7 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas south of port Orford.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather