CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 205 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 7 feet ft at 7 seconds expected. * WHERE...All areas south of port Orford. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.