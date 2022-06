CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

157 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds and seas have subsided below advisory limits so the small

craft advisory was cancelled|.

_____

