CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 29, 2022

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

227 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM

PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 13 ft at 10 seconds.

lowering to advisory conditions, with seas 9 to 11 ft at 11

seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning

to 2 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

