CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 2 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with steep wind driven seas 6 to

9 ft expected.

* WHERE...All areas except within 3 to 8 nm from the coast north

of Nesika Beach.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 2 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. For the Gale

Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

10 to 15 feet possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PDT Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Saturday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet expected. For the

Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through

Friday evening.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas around 8 feet expected. For

the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 8 to 13 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

Saturday morning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather