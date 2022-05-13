CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 208 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 7 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY combined seas 9 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 6 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and steep seas of 7 to 9 ft at 7 seconds. * WHERE...All areas, though the steepest seas and strongest winds are expected north of Cape Blanco. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SUNDAY... combined seas 7 to 10 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather