CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

208 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 7 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Monday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

combined seas 9 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 6 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and steep

seas of 7 to 9 ft at 7 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas, though the steepest seas and strongest

winds are expected north of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SUNDAY...

combined seas 7 to 10 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

_____

