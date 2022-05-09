CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 9, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 157 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather