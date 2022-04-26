CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 257 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather