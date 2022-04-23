CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 240 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm, Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather