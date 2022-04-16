CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 238 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather