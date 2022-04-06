CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 326 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. The winds have subsided. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The winds have diminished. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather